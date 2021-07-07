You’ll love this video of all the iconic NJ places that are gone

It’s the Great Garden State for a reason. There is so much to see and to love about New Jersey. And those of us who have lived here long enough to really appreciate some of the iconic businesses and institutions that are gone now love to take that walk down memory lane.

This video, written and produced and sung by Paul Czekaj, with assistance on the guitar from New Jersey rock ‘n’ roll icon Bobby Bandiera, affected me more than I ever thought it would when I first clicked on it. See it for yourself below.

First of all the music and the lyrics are poignant, but there are also places that I had forgot in ever existed. Places that remind you of shopping with your mom or biking to with your friends.

For instance, do you remember Two Guys department store? Were you a visitor of the Latin Casino? There’s a view of the Capitol Theatre in Passaic that brings me back to the night I saw Springsteen there in 1978. It was the first time I ever heard him sing "Santa Claus is Coming to Town," and he made it snow for a Christmas in July I will never forget.

As a hopeful ten year old, I grabbed rings from the carousel in Asbury Park on the boardwalk at the casino that no longer exists. I ate iceberg lettuce salad with French dressing at Woolworths, which is now also just a memory.

Let me know what memories this video brings back for you. And I dare you not to get a little misty eyed.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.