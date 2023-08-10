Wow! Richest small town in New Jersey is one of America’s wealthiest
I recently did an article about the richest town in New Jersey, now I'm going into the topic a bit further with a look at the richest "small town" in New Jersey. So not only do you have a quiet and peaceful neighborhood, but you also have big bucks. The list of the richest small towns in America comes from a recent article by GO Banking Rates.
Absolute Richest Town in New Jersey
GO Banking Rates "analyzed U.S. Census Bureau income data in locations in every state with 500 to 15,000 households to determine the wealthiest small towns in America, and they are ranked here from lowest to highest income."
For New Jersey, the small town that was selected is located in Somerset County. Lyons was the "small town" chosen by GO Banking Rates. If you are not familiar with Lyons, it's part of Bernards Township.
According to Wikipedia "As of the 2010 United States Census, the population was 228. Lyons is 2.5 miles south-southeast of Bernardsville."
In full transparency, I have not visited Lyons or at least that I knew of. I may have driven right through Lyons and never noticed, it's obviously a small town within a bigger township. According to GO Banking Rates, the "median income" in Lyons is $245,226.