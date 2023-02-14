Wow! Look at this million-dollar home right here in Toms River, NJ

Ok, let's just dream for a bit, and let's say you had a million dollars to spend on a home, would you want beauty in Ocean County on the water? Well if so we may have an option for you and it's right along the Toms River.

So this article caught my attention in the Patch recently. It highlights a beautiful home that's right here on the water in Toms River. The first thing that caught my attention was the beautiful aerial photos of the property located at 115 Cranmoor Dr., Toms River, NJ 08753. Beautiful views from above Toms River.

According to the Patch, "This home on the Toms River gives boaters a place to tie up with easy access to Barnegat Bay. Listing Description: *Rare opportunity* It's all about location! Privacy, views and much more! Beautiful classic cedar shake home on 0.34 acres, overlooking the Toms River."

The property is deceivingly big, as its one of Cranmoor Estates' highest elevated properties. Although it is not the biggest house, it does have the location and that is beautifully situated along the Toms River with a 75-foot bulkhead that can dock multiple boats. So take a look at the "mega photo gallery" and see if you like what you see for $1,089,000. By the way according to Realtor.com, with 86K down you are looking at a monthly mortgage of approximately $6,492.00 a month.

Additionally, this Toms River home was built in 1968. Realtor.com added: "Over 3300 Sq. Ft. of combined living area. Wall to wall hardwood floors. Large 75' Bulkhead can dock multiple boats. Brand new Hvac System 2022, Gas forced hot air heating. Fully fenced in yard. No flood insurance needed. You can't beat this view and location! Bathing beach/park within walking distance."

Personally, I do think it's a beautiful home, but a bit out of my budget lol. But if you won the lottery? Hmmmm

