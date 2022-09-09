Worst NJ nursing homes are not getting better

When New Jersey State Comptroller Kevin Walsh released a list of the 15 worst performing nursing homes in the state, he hoped it would prompt them to improve conditions inside those facilities.

For many, it did not.

Walsh has released a six month follow-up report that finds only six of those 15 had made enough improvements in conditions and patient care to move off the "worst" list."

At the same time, the report added three new facilities to the list.

You can read the comptroller's full report and the list of facilities by following this link.

Collectively, the nursing homes on the updated list are being paid $107 million per year in Medicaid funding.

Gov. Phil Murphy's administration has started withholding some state funding from the facilities named in the comptrollers report, but Walsh says funding from the federal government continues to flow. Medicaid, Walsh says, makes no distinction between high and low performing nursing homes.

The majority of homes that have landed on the worst performing list are for-profit facilities.

All have a history of serious health, safety and patient care issues.

NJ Office of the State Comptroller NJ Office of the State Comptroller loading...

In his initial report, Walsh called for harsh federal penalties for nursing homes that do not improve patient care.

"Impose restrictions on one-star facilities until they improve their care or bar them ultimately, after some chances, at getting Medicaid funds if they do not," Walsh said.

"With over $100 million a year going to these one-star facilities, it’s a massive tool. It’s massive leverage the state can and should use to improve the kind of care people are getting in nursing homes,” he said. “Bottom line, New Jersey taxpayers should not be funding nursing homes that are disproportionately likely to put people in harm’s way."

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

See 20 Ways America Has Changed Since 9/11 For those of us who lived through 9/11, the day’s events will forever be emblazoned on our consciousnesses, a terrible tragedy we can’t, and won’t, forget. Now, two decades on, Stacker reflects back on the events of 9/11 and many of the ways the world has changed since then. Using information from news reports, government sources, and research centers, this is a list of 20 aspects of American life that were forever altered by the events of that day. From language to air travel to our handling of immigration and foreign policy, read on to see just how much life in the United States was affected by 9/11.

Never Forget: Notable 9/11 memorials in NJ There are a number of memorials in New Jersey dedicated to remembering the lives of residents lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The sites range from gardens to parks and plaques to statues.

