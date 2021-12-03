Grief counselors are at Woodbridge High School today as students and staff cope with the sudden death of a beloved teacher and coach.

Jeffrey Grimm taught business education at the high school. He was found dead on school property by school personnel Wednesday afternoon. It appears he passed from natural causes, and police have not labeled the death suspicious.

Parents were notified of the death in a letter from Woodbridge Superintendent Joseph Massimino. Massimino called Grimm "beloved," and said he would be "deeply missed."

Woodbridge Regional School District

Aside from teaching business classes at the high school, Grimm served as the offensive line coach for the Matawan Regional High School football team.

Woodbridge police told Patch that Grimm died "of natural causes."

Matawan principal Aaron Eyler told the Asbury Park Press, "Our thoughts are certainly with his (Grimm's) family as they work through this really difficult time." Matawan coaches have also been in touch with players to make sure they are o.k.

Where NJ's 'red wave' of the 2021 election was reddest In 2017, Gov. Phil Murphy won the election by 14.1 percentage points, a margin exceeding 303,000. His re-election was much closer, an 84,000-vote, 3.2-point victory. He and others talked about a ‘red wave’ of Republican voters in the electorate, and certified results show which counties turned red most.

NJ’s most hated Christmas decorations

The most popular Christmas decorations in the US

How to get from Monmouth/Ocean to the Holland Tunnel without paying tolls Sometimes even your GPS doesn't know the back way to certain places.

[carbongallery id="6183d9a9a2ff9b4ff4987858"]