Woodbridge, NJ, mourns the sudden passing of beloved teacher/coach
Grief counselors are at Woodbridge High School today as students and staff cope with the sudden death of a beloved teacher and coach.
Jeffrey Grimm taught business education at the high school. He was found dead on school property by school personnel Wednesday afternoon. It appears he passed from natural causes, and police have not labeled the death suspicious.
Parents were notified of the death in a letter from Woodbridge Superintendent Joseph Massimino. Massimino called Grimm "beloved," and said he would be "deeply missed."
Aside from teaching business classes at the high school, Grimm served as the offensive line coach for the Matawan Regional High School football team.
Woodbridge police told Patch that Grimm died "of natural causes."
Matawan principal Aaron Eyler told the Asbury Park Press, "Our thoughts are certainly with his (Grimm's) family as they work through this really difficult time." Matawan coaches have also been in touch with players to make sure they are o.k.
