Why you should buy this NJ garbage truck ASAP

Maybe you have a small sanitation company that needs a backup rig. Maybe you need a powerful engine. Could be that you need spare parts.

2002 Volvo Compactor garbage truck - municibid.com 2002 Volvo Compactor garbage truck - municibid.com loading...

Or perhaps you just want the most unconventional, unique commuter vehicle possible.

For whatever reason, if you want to buy an old garbage truck and really help out a New Jersey township, step right up. North Plainfield is auctioning off a 2002 Volvo Compactor garbage truck. The diesel engine, Leach body, Volvo chassis has 89,184 miles on it.

2002 Volvo Compactor garbage truck - municibid.com 2002 Volvo Compactor garbage truck - municibid.com loading...

They don’t need it, and it’s up for auction on municibid.com until April 1. Whatever proceeds they can get back out of this truck can go towards community programs and local events to help residents, road maintenance, public safety efforts, etc. So you’d be doing a nice thing for North Plainfield.

By all means, if you have any need for this sweet ride think about it. The current bid as I write this is $7,000. Maybe you could get this for a steal.

2002 Volvo Compactor garbage truck - municibid.com 2002 Volvo Compactor garbage truck - municibid.com loading...

And hey, remember what Michael Bluth drove on “Arrested Development?” The stair car that was left over from the family private jet was all that remained of the family fortune. Maybe you could be even more unique and be bumping along to pick up your date in a sleek 23-year-old trash compactor on wheels.

Make a bid now at municibid.com.

2002 Volvo Compactor garbage truck - municibid.com 2002 Volvo Compactor garbage truck - municibid.com loading...

Real life Sopranos spots to visit in NJ Since its debut 25 years ago, The Sopranos has lived on as a favorite among fans, old and new. While time has changed some of the New Jersey landscape, there's still plenty of spots that Tony visited, that you can, too. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from Spokeo analyzed state government information and other historical sources to compile this list of stories behind every state's nickname. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Best 'Golden Girls' Episodes Stacker gathered IMDb data for all episodes of The Golden Girls and ranked the top 25 by user rating. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈