Why you should buy this NJ garbage truck ASAP
Maybe you have a small sanitation company that needs a backup rig. Maybe you need a powerful engine. Could be that you need spare parts.
Or perhaps you just want the most unconventional, unique commuter vehicle possible.
For whatever reason, if you want to buy an old garbage truck and really help out a New Jersey township, step right up. North Plainfield is auctioning off a 2002 Volvo Compactor garbage truck. The diesel engine, Leach body, Volvo chassis has 89,184 miles on it.
They don’t need it, and it’s up for auction on municibid.com until April 1. Whatever proceeds they can get back out of this truck can go towards community programs and local events to help residents, road maintenance, public safety efforts, etc. So you’d be doing a nice thing for North Plainfield.
By all means, if you have any need for this sweet ride think about it. The current bid as I write this is $7,000. Maybe you could get this for a steal.
And hey, remember what Michael Bluth drove on “Arrested Development?” The stair car that was left over from the family private jet was all that remained of the family fortune. Maybe you could be even more unique and be bumping along to pick up your date in a sleek 23-year-old trash compactor on wheels.
Make a bid now at municibid.com.
