Why we should have Daylight Saving Time all year (Opinion)

I've always been a proponent of keeping daylight saving time all year. I love the idea of having the sun longer in the day. It makes for less depression and more time to do things outside, especially on the weekends.

Now comes some support for my argument from Steven Callandrillo, a professor of law at the University of Washington who takes the conversation to the next level with how DST could actually save lives as well as improve your sleep, increase commerce, decrease crime and save energy.

From the "life saving part", Callandrillo says "The evening rush hour is twice as fatal as the morning for various reasons: Fatal vehicle-on-pedestrian crashes increase threefold when the sun goes down."

DST brings an extra hour of sunlight into the evening to mitigate those risks. Standard time has precisely the opposite impact, by moving sunlight into the morning."

He cites "A meta-study by Rutgers researchers demonstrated that 343 lives per year could be saved by moving to year-round DST. The opposite effect would occur if the U.S. imposed year-round standard time."

Along with the life saving effects of keeping DST, there's the decrease of crime due to lack of darkness, obvious savings of energy, businesses flourishing because more people are going out, and better sleep thanks to the avoidance of clock switches.

I couldn't agree more.

