Why NJ folks are looking up their own names on Urban Dictionary

Like most social media trends, there’s not a great point to it. But at least this social media trend doesn’t have teenagers ingesting deadly Tide Pods or falling off of milk crate mountains. In fact this one can help your self-esteem. (Or hurt it.) And people of all ages are doing.

We’re talking about the new Urban Dictionary name trend.

This started when Instagram user @bymayuuu put out the prompt “Show us ur name in Urban Dictionary” and it took off with millions playing along.

First, if you don’t know, Urban Dictionary is a more than 20-year-old site that first was like an encyclopedia of street slang but later branched out into other areas including names.

So the name trend is simply to look up your first name and, if it’s there (not all are) share the description of you. These descriptions can be very positive but sometimes laughably negative and also oddly specific.

How would it work on our crew?

Okay I went first.

Jeff

Perfectest human on the entire planet. Best boyfriend of all time. Funniest person of all time. His girlfriend loves him infinitely times more than he loves her no matter what. Amazing human being, super nice, kind, and very patient (jeez how is he so patient idek) he is too perfect to be put into words so here is gibberish uybfslidfhbsldfihbdflihsbflsdhfvsDLifhvbsdflhSDBflsdhfvSDLIfyhvSDflihsDVBflsdhfbsdlfyhbzsdflhsdbflzisdfhbgzslkdhfb.

Jeff is so perfect wtf how does he even function.

Ikr hes so cool and epic swag.

Next I found an entry for Bill.

Bill

Firstly "Bill" is a good soul and he means the things he says. He is practically a hippie. Secondly if your name is Bill, make sure you are tall and commanding. Little people don't f### with tall people, period. However sometimes you talk too much...actually you talk way too much.

But people like you nevertheless and this works for you. Frequently you wear shorts. Why? Because you are f###ing tall and tall people have a harder time finding pants.

On the plus side people have never seen you naked in the men's locker room - and that is appreciated. Classy move.

Ohh yaaa "Bill"!

Finally we can’t leave producer Kylie out.

Kylie

The most beautiful girl ever. She will always argue with people that say she's pretty, and is extremely stubborn. She has great taste in music and will always be self conscious about her weight, whether or not she should be. She's really smart, and freaking hilarious. She tends to fall for guys that are nowhere neargood enough for her. She always keeps a smile on her face, even when she has every right to break down. But those her know her good enough will see that smile falter when she gets tired of putting up an act.

Kylie, just accept the fact that you're not fat and you're freaking gorgeous and stop arguing with me.

Fine... *few seconds later* But you're wrong.

