Tuesday, we had Jack Ciattarelli on for a few minutes to talk about why people should vote for him as our next governor. (If you missed it, listen to the clip below.)

He spoke plainly and confidently about his plans if he becomes our next governor. We have a Democratic-majority Legislature. The Senate and Assembly have been majority Democrat for almost 30 years and will probably remain that way for years to come, possibly forever.

We have a system of checks and balances in our county and in our state. With all three arms of elected government in the hands of one party, things can get out of balance, and things in New Jersey are way out of balance. As evidenced in the last year and a half, we've had one person ruling the state, not the elected representatives of the people. This would be in check with either a governor or Legislature of a different party.

That's just one of the many reasons why we need someone like Jack Ciattarelli as our next governor.

He's a native New Jerseyan from a middle-class upbringing who's built two successful businesses here. Jack has served in every level of government from local borough council on up to the state legislature.

He term-limited himself and did not take a salary as a state representative to prove his intentions of just trying to make things better and not better himself through a career in government, which is the norm these days and is detestable.

If you're just a partisan who wants your "side" to win, then there's no convincing you to change your vote against Murphy. If you're scared and unaware of the danger of direction Murphy's "well-intentioned" restrictions will do to our future, then there's no changing your mind.

But if you're well informed about how our government should work and the destruction Murphy has done to our economy, our social structure, our psyche, and our cohesiveness as a people, you know the "right thing to do" is to vote him out next week.

Whatever your party affiliation and whether you work in the private or public sector, you should make Phil Murphy a one-term governor and try to get this state back on some semblance of the right track and a healthy New Jersey.

Listen below to our full interview with Jack and see exactly why Jack would be a good governor for New Jersey.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.