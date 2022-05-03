A tiny pit bull puppy was likely suffering for most of his young life, but now has hope, thanks to two New Jersey animal rescues.

Found on the street in Paterson, the eight-week-old puppy was found lethargic and bleeding. A closer examination discovered horrific injuries that left his jaw broken in several places and his gums torn off.

The Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge (RBARI) and Jersey Pits rescue named him 'Peanut,' because he weighed just eight pounds when he was found.

In pain, and struggling to eat, Peanut was rushed into emergency surgery to repair his mandible and clean wounds in his mouth.

Officials from RBRI say the surgery was a success, but the road to recovery will be long. He is still struggling to eat, and remains at an animal hospital.

Eventually, he will be released to a foster family that can continue his medical care.

RBARI’s Executive Director, Megan Brinster shares, “We can’t imagine how confused our brave little Peanut is," RBARI’s Executive Director, Megan Brinster said in a statement, "But we are glad he can get the medical care and comfort that he so desperately needed.”

Now attention is turning to who could have done such a thing.

The veterinarians who worked on Peanut do not believe this was an accident, rather the result of a "trauma related injury."

It is not known where Peanut came from, or why he was brutally injured then abandoned on the streets. If you have any information, you are encouraged to contact adoptlove@rbari.org.

Binster pleaded, "Please keep Peanut in your hearts for a speedy recovery, so that he can live the spoiled life that every puppy deserves!"

If you wish to contribute to Peanut's medical costs, you can do so at: rbari.org.

