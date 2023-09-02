Where South Jersey private high schools rank vs. other NJ schools

As Summer winds down, New Jersey is preparing for their kids to go "Back to School" and parents who send their kids to Private Schools should know how their kids' education stacks up versus other state schools.

There are more than 180 Private Schools in the state of New Jersey and the website Niche ranks all the schools based on grades for each High School's:

Academics, Teachers, Clubs/Activities, College Prep, Diversity, along with Administration, Sports, Resources/Facilities, and Food.

We wrote recently about the Public High Schools from Cape May, Atlantic, and Cumberland Counties that landed in the top 250 rankings of New Jersey Public High School. Below we will review the South Jersey Private High Schools that landed in the Niche Top 115 Rankings for Private High Schools in New Jersey:

*Saint Augustine Preparatory School (Richland, NJ) - 52nd overall ranking

Saint Augustine Prep received an overall "A" Grade thanks in part to high ratings for Academics, Clubs/Activities, Sports, and College Prep. The all-boys Catholic High School received underwhelming grades for Teachers (B+) and Diversity (B-). Saint Augustine Prep has a student-teacher ratio of 10 to 1 and after graduation, 98% of students go on to attend a 4-year college.

*Our Lady of Mercy Academy (Newell, NJ) - 79th overall ranking

OLMA received an overall "A" Grade thanks in part to high ratings for Academics, Clubs/Activities, and Sports. The all-girls Catholic School received "B+" Grades for both Teachers and College Prep. Our Lady of Mercy has a student-teacher ratio of 9 to 1 and 98% of students go on to attend a 4-year college.

*Holy Spirit High School (Absecon, NJ) - 88th overall ranking

Holy Spirit received an overall "A-" Grade thanks in part to high ratings for Clubs/Activities, Academics, and Sports. HSHS received underwhelming grades for College Prep (B) and Teachers (B-). Holy Spirit High School has a student-teacher ratio of 12 to 1 and 97% of students go on to attend a 4-year college.

*The Pilgrim Academy (Egg Harbor City) - 109th overall ranking

Pilgrim Academy received an overall "B+" Grade thanks in part to high ratings for Academics, Diversity, and College Prep. Pilgrim received a "C" Grade for both Clubs/Activities and Sports along with a "C+" Grade for Teachers. Pilgrim Academy has a student-teacher ratio of 11 to 1 and 75% of students go on to attend a 4-year college.

*Atlantic Christian School (Egg Harbor Township) - 111th overall ranking

Atlantic Christian received an overall "B+" Grade thanks in part to high ratings for Academics, Diversity, and College Prep. ACS received "B-" Grades for both Clubs/Activities and Sports along with a "C+" Grade for Teachers. Atlantic Christian School has a student-teacher ratio of 12 to 1 but is only rated the 18th best Christian School in the state of New Jersey (out of 26 Academical Certified High Schools).

*Cumberland Christian School (Vineland, NJ) - 113th overall ranking

Cumberland Christian received an overall "B+" Grade thanks in part to high ratings for Academics and Diversity. CCS received underwhelming ratings for Teachers, Sports, and Clubs/Activities. Cumberland Christian School has a student-teacher ratio of 11 to 1 and 90% of students go on to attend a 4-year college.