When a robocall interrupted Bob Menendez’s anti-robocall speech

The U.S. House finally did something good on Wednesday. They passed legislation to try to stop those annoying robocalls. The bill requires phone companies to authenticate calls and to offer call-blocking services free of charge. It also quadruples the amount of time the FCC has to bring charges against robocallers.

The Senate already passed their own version in May. So now they have to negotiate away the differences between the two bills before sending something on to the president.

A few months back when U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez was making a speech about the anti-robocall legislation he was interrupted by a robocall. He swore this was not a set up. According to the senator he had decided to leave his ringer on during the speech just in the off chance he might happen to get one. Sure enough, at 4 minutes into the speech, it happened. Check out the video below at the 4:00 mark.

