From early on in the lockdown of society, the forced business closings, school closings and isolation of millions of Americans, many of us feared it would cause more deaths than it saved. The cure would be worse than the disease. Peoples' lives are falling apart, especially the people who make up the backbone of our country, small business people.

Very little information is readily available on the suicide rates, or drug overdoses due to the effects of the totalitarian lockdowns of society. Three weeks ago Robert Redfield, the head of the CDC, said, "We're seeing, sadly, far greater suicides now than we are deaths from Covid. We're seeing far greater deaths from drug overdose, that are above excess, than we had as background, than we are seeing deaths from Covid." Huh? How come we didn't see that splashed all over the news? Because it doesn't fit the narrative.

Today, more than any time in my lifetime, you have to search and search hard for real news. Not the news the corporate media outlets or giant tech companies will allow you to hear. It's somewhat frightening to think that we live in a society where the truth and the facts don't usually filter through the establishment mainstream media. It reminds me of the days when we would pity those who lived in the Soviet Union where their only source of news was Pravda, the official news agency of the Soviet Government. Ironically Pravda means "true" in Russian. Maybe if we got more of the truth from our media and our government leaders, we would finally come to realize that this "cure" of shutdowns is far worse than the disease of COVID-19. Someone get the word to comrade Murphy, quick.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

