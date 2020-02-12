Phil Murphy and Gurbir Grewal don't call New Jersey a "Sanctuary State" - at least not anymore.

The governor used the term once when he was on the campaign trail, but they've both since backed off of it, even as New Jersey operates against the Attorney General's Immigration Trust Directive, which limits local law enforcement's cooperation with federal immigration authorities. Grewal's said many times that New Jersey isn't a place that gives sanctuary to criminals.

Still, Jim Gearhart says in the latest edition of the Jim Gearhart Show podcast and weekly Facebook Live show, immigrants living in the country illegally must have been caught off-guard when Immigration and Customs Enforcement rounded up 115 people it says it identified as deportable. Many, ICE said, had criminal records here or abroad -- including alleged or convicted murderers and rapists.

The list included "everything but jaywalking and sabbath-breaking," Jim says.

ICE and state officials have butted heads over the Immigration Trust Directive, and as recently as this week, federal officials sued to force more cooperation (which Grewal and Murphy have both dismissed as an election-year student by the Trump administration). As is, the directive allows some cooperation with ICE, but not usually on immigration matters.

"I guess they're scratching their heads now ... and wondering: What kind of a sanctuary state is this?" Jim says.

— New Jersey 101.5 staff. Includes prior reporting by Dan Alexander

