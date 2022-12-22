Westfield ‘parking rage’? Woman reports tire slashed outside grocery store
WESTFIELD — A municipal parking lot that's typically hectic year round was the site of a woman's reported tire slashing, according to township police.
The afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 17, a woman said she had backed her vehicle into a parking space in municipal lot #1, adjacent to the Trader Joe's store and parking lot between Elm Street and Prospect Street.
She said it "angered another motorist," according to a "Criminal Mischief" report that Westfield police posted to the department's Facebook page.
When the woman returned to her vehicle, a tire had been slashed.
Black Friday tire slashing
Earlier this holiday season in Pennsylvania, a shopper reported having their tires slashed after a parking spot dispute at the Crossings Premium Outlets in Tannersville.
In that Black Friday case, as reported by WMFZ-TV, police arrested a New York man who then admitted to the incident.
He was charged with criminal mischief and possessing instruments of a crime, according to the same report.
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
