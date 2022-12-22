WESTFIELD — A municipal parking lot that's typically hectic year round was the site of a woman's reported tire slashing, according to township police.

The afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 17, a woman said she had backed her vehicle into a parking space in municipal lot #1, adjacent to the Trader Joe's store and parking lot between Elm Street and Prospect Street.

She said it "angered another motorist," according to a "Criminal Mischief" report that Westfield police posted to the department's Facebook page.

When the woman returned to her vehicle, a tire had been slashed.

Westfield facts (Google Maps) Westfield facts (Google Maps) loading...

Black Friday tire slashing

Earlier this holiday season in Pennsylvania, a shopper reported having their tires slashed after a parking spot dispute at the Crossings Premium Outlets in Tannersville.

In that Black Friday case, as reported by WMFZ-TV, police arrested a New York man who then admitted to the incident.

He was charged with criminal mischief and possessing instruments of a crime, according to the same report.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Light Up New Jersey: Best holiday displays of 2022 We asked you to show us your brightest, most beautiful holiday displays — and here they are! Click here to vote for your favorite.

25 Rock + Metal Bands Whose Singer Is the Only Original Member Left The following bands no longer have any original members left except the lead singer.

Actors Who Turned Down Major Marvel Roles Not everyone wants to be a part of the Marvel universe. These actors all got offered high-profile gigs in Marvel movies and turned them down.