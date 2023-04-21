🍟 Wendy's restaurants are celebrating Mercury in Retrograde

🍟For three weeks, the fast food giant will offer galaxy-sized deals for guests

🍟These include free fries, free nuggets and more, with purchase

What is Mercury in Retrograde?

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, starting April 21 until May 14, the planet Mercury will go into a retrograde motion. That means the rotation of the planet appears to spin backward. But the planet does not physically move backward in orbit.

To celebrate this out-of-the-world news, Wendy’s restaurants want to celebrate with some “Mercury Menu” deals.

From Friday, April 21 through Sunday, May 14, Wendy’s will feature a new fan-favorite deal each week, available via mobile ordering.

Friday, April 21 - Sunday, April 23: BOGO $1 Premium sandwich with purchase

Monday, April 24 - Sunday, April 30: Free Crispy Chicken sandwich with purchase

Monday, May 1 - Sunday, May 7: Free 6 pc. Crispy or Spicy Chicken Nuggets with purchase

Monday, May 8 - Sunday, May 14: Free Any size hot and crispy fry with purchase

If you’re craving comfort outside of Mercury in Retrograde, Wendy’s has that covered too. Enjoy all the classics from your choice of Junior Bacon Cheeseburger, Double Stack, or Crispy Chicken sandwich coupled with 4 pc. Nuggets, Jr. fries, and a small soft drink for $5. You can also get a choice of a Crispy Chicken BLT or Bacon Double Stack with 4 pc. Nuggets, Jr. fries, and a small soft drink for $6.

Guests can score this Mercury Menu deals via mobile ordering on the Wendy’s mobile app.

There are currently 145 Wendy’s locations in New Jersey.

Don’t space out on these offers!

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.