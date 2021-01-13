Wednesday NJ weather: There’s actually a rain chance in the forecast

The Bottom Line

This is still a pretty quiet weather forecast. There's really only one storm system aiming for New Jersey in the late Friday to early Saturday time frame. And even that is going to be light and showery. Any threat for something more significant is over a week away.

Wednesday

For the tenth day in row, we've got a "nothing" weather day. It's still a "bundle up" kind of morning, of course. Especially in South Jersey, where clearer skies have allowed temperatures to crash into the lower 20s. From Burlington-Ocean counties on north, we're starting the day in the more reasonable lower 30s.

Mostly sunny skies will join dry weather and a light breeze to make for a pleasant January day. High temperatures will push into the mid 40s, similar to Tuesday in many spots. We're running about 5 to 10 degrees above seasonal normals.

Wednesday night looks partly cloudy. Fog may develop, and could be dense in spots (especially in South Jersey). I expect lows to fall to about the freezing mark, in the lower 30s.

Thursday

As a weak wave barely clips the state, a morning rain/snow shower is possible in northwestern New Jersey only. It's going to be very isolated, at best. Meanwhile, we'll hold onto some fog (south) and low clouds through the first half of the day. Then some sunshine will break through the grey Thursday afternoon. High temperatures will bump into the upper 40s.

Friday

The daytime hours look fine. I'll call it mostly cloudy, with a high temperature shooting for 50 degrees — that would be "normal" in mid-March!

Our next storm system will push in from the west "late Friday". I'm leaving that description vague on purpose — models have suggested a precipitation start time as early as 4 p.m. and as late as Midnight.

In any case, the latest guidance has really dialed back on the impacts of this storm system. It looks light and showery, and mainly rain. So don't expect much.

Saturday

There's a little concern in the back of my mind that the aforementioned start-of-the-weekend storm system could end with a transition to wintry mix. Saturday morning temperatures will be close to the freezing mark. An opportunity for slippery spots, maybe.

By Saturday afternoon, we'll see breaks of sun. And high temperatures will only come down slightly, into the mid 40s.

Sunday & Beyond

Sunday looks partly sunny and breezy, with highs holding steady in the mid 40s. That west-northwest wind (up to 20 mph) will carry in a cooler air mass for next week.

So by Monday, we're back in the seasonable lower 40s again. A few rain or snow showers are possible during the day Monday, as another weak disturbance passes through our atmosphere.

The GFS shows a rainmaker storm system around next Thursday. If that forecast comes to fruition, that would be our next opportunity for some active weather — 8+ days away.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.