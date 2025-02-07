Warning: 72,000+ cars have defect that could cause a crash
🚗 Nationwide recall notices will be sent to homes soon
🚗 Ford, Lincoln are affected by the recall
🚗 No injuries have been reported
Ford and Lincoln drivers, pay particular attention to this recall.
Ford Motor Company is recalling over 72,000 vehicles nationwide over a defect with the camera.
The Magna Analog cameras are of particular concern. “A rear-view camera that intermittently displays a blank or distorted image while in reverse can reduce or distort the driver’s view of what is behind the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash,” according to the recall alert from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
No injuries or accidents have been reported to Ford.
A final remedy is still in the works, and once that’s determined, owners will get a mail notification for the next steps to take with a dealer. Drivers will have the service done free of charge.
Dealer notifications were expected to go out Feb. 3, while owner notifications will be distributed via mail beginning Feb. 17 until Feb. 21.
Impacted vehicles
— 2021 Expedition (21,088 affected)
— 2021-2022 Ford Super Duty (40,409 affected)
— 2020-2022 Lincoln Corsair (11,127 affected)
