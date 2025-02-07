🚗 Nationwide recall notices will be sent to homes soon

🚗 Ford, Lincoln are affected by the recall

🚗 No injuries have been reported

Ford and Lincoln drivers, pay particular attention to this recall.

Earns Ford Motor AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File loading...

Ford Motor Company is recalling over 72,000 vehicles nationwide over a defect with the camera.

The Magna Analog cameras are of particular concern. “A rear-view camera that intermittently displays a blank or distorted image while in reverse can reduce or distort the driver’s view of what is behind the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash,” according to the recall alert from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

No injuries or accidents have been reported to Ford.

A final remedy is still in the works, and once that’s determined, owners will get a mail notification for the next steps to take with a dealer. Drivers will have the service done free of charge.

mail Credit: Erica Finstad loading...

Dealer notifications were expected to go out Feb. 3, while owner notifications will be distributed via mail beginning Feb. 17 until Feb. 21.

Impacted vehicles

— 2021 Expedition (21,088 affected)

— 2021-2022 Ford Super Duty (40,409 affected)

— 2020-2022 Lincoln Corsair (11,127 affected)

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Fastest-growing jobs in New Jersey Stacker analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine which jobs in New Jersey grew the fastest between 2022 and 2023. Gallery Credit: Stacker