Wait, So David’s Bridal New Jersey Stores ARE Closing or Aren’t They?

It looks like David's Bridal may have been saved after filing for bankruptcy, but does that mean all their New Jersey's stores will stay open? Here's the latest update.

OK, so here's the good news. After a buyer swooped in to save the day, David's Bridal can stay in business. (But wait, there's more.)

Nearly 200 stores and 7,000 jobs hung in balance before an as-yet-unnamed investment firm reportedly purchased the Conshohocken, P.A.-based David's Bridal. according to 6abc.com.

The bad news? Not ALL David's Bridal locations may survive.

In particular, the David's Bridal in Mays Landing will still close. The store has already been in liquidation mode, unloading its inventory (right down to the fixtures) through major markdown sales.

But if you look closely at their store CLOSING sign, you'll see it reads 'This Location Only'.

David's Bridal in Deptford, off Almonesson Road, will remain open.

And although local brides, like Gabrielle Grey from Gibbstown, rushed to get a dress from the Deptford David's under the threat of it closing, she tells 6abc.com she's glad it's hanging around.

Locally, David's Bridal also has stores in Maple Shade and Freehold.

