Vote for this NJ boardwalk to be named best in the nation

What Jersey Shore town has the best boardwalk?

Is it Point Pleasant? Asbury Park? Atlantic City?

Well, according to USA Today, the Wildwoods’ Boardwalk, nicknamed “2 ½ miles of smiles,” has been nominated for Best Boardwalk” in their “10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards 2025.”

If you agree, you are encouraged to vote online for the Wildwoods’ boardwalk. Supporters can vote once a day, every day, until the voting ends on Monday, April 7.

Wildwoods Boardwalk

So, why the Wildwoods?

This wooden way is the quintessential Jersey Shore Boardwalk, offering a unique experience for anyone vacationing there, USA Today wrote. While famous for being one of the liveliest stretches of fun and excitement on the East Coast, the Wildwoods’ Boardwalk also offers a pure sensory overload of sights, sounds, and smells to visitors, the publication reads.

Wildwoods Beach

There is over 100 rides and attractions ranging from world-class roller coasters and three wet n’ wild waterparks to carnival-style midway games, arcades, retail shops, and restaurants.

Oh, and don’t forget the famous Wildwoods Boardwalk Sightseer Tram Cars---known for their famous catchphrase, “Watch the tram car, please.”

“We’re incredibly honored that the Wildwoods have been nominated for USA Today’s 10 Best Boardwalks Readers’ Choice Awards Contest. The Boardwalk serves as a vibrant part of the destination, attracting millions of new and returning visitors each year,” said Louis M. Belasco, executive director of the Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority.

Wildwoods Boardwalk

The History of The Wildwoods’ Boardwalk

In the 1890s, the boardwalk was only 150 yards long, designed to keep the sand out of the hotel lobbies. But the boards have always been the center of activity on the island. Over the years, the Wildwoods’ Boardwalk has gone through several transformations, growing in size, evolving with the mood of the country, and even moving closer to the shore twice due to the changing shoreline.

Its rich history and world-famous ambiance have led to the concept of the boardwalk being used as the model for other boardwalk attractions both in Hershey Park, Pennsylvania, and Disneyland, California, USA Today wrote.

Today, the iconic boardwalk serves as a perfect stroll on a breezy summer day. The Cresse Avenue bike ramp offers the connection from the Dunes Bike Path at the southern end of Wildwood Crest up onto the boardwalk and to the rest of the Wildwoods bikeable paths and streets.

Wildwoods Boardwalk

Other Awards

We won’t know until after April 7 if the Wildwoods’ Boardwalk makes USA Today’s Top Best Readers’ Choice Awards for “Best Boardwalk in New Jersey.”

However, the Wildwoods’ Boardwalk has won several travel and tourism awards over the years including being named “One of the Top Ten Boardwalks” by National Geographic, “One of America’s Best Boardwalks,” by Smart Travel, “One of the Best Boardwalks in America,” by CNN Travel, “One of America’s Best Seaside Boardwalks,” by Trending Travel, “20 Best Beach Boardwalks in America,” by Reader’s Digest, and the “Favorite Boardwalk in New Jersey,” by New Jersey Family.

Wildwoods Boardwalk, Morey's Pier

Winners for “Best Boardwalk in New Jersey” will be revealed on Wednesday, April 16.

