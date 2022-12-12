Vote for the next Mayor of Manchester on Tuesday! (Opinion)

Yes, there is an election on Tuesday.

Right in the middle of the holiday season while most are thinking about that Christmas dinner, the family gathering for Hanukkah and ringing in the New Year.

The government reasoning behind the move from last week to Tuesday, Nov. 13 was to give time for officials to prepare, print ballots, etc.

The election went to a run off on Election Day in November when the challenger and the incumbent received less than 50% of the votes in a three way contest.

The incumbent mayor garners only about 44%, with the two challengers receiving 56%.

Now that it's down to two candidates, with the challenger Robert Arace in column A, it's very possible that there will be a new mayor tomorrow night, if the turnout is similar to Election Day.

If you have a mail in ballot there are several drop off locations for you to choose from up to the deadline for mail in votes TODAY at 3pm.

Robert talked about the most important issues in the campaign mainly over development and rising taxes which are hurting the character of the town and making it unaffordable. Especially to senior on a fixed in income.

Robert joined me on the show today to discuss the race and why he's going into the big day more confident than ever!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

