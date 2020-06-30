Visitors from 16 states now have to quarantine in NJ

The state Department of Health has doubled the number of states where people visiting or returning from will have to self-quarantine for 14 days.

As the number of COVID-19 cases spikes around the country, the governors of New Jersey, New York and Connecticut last week implemented the travel advisory for state with a positive COVID-19 test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or have a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

As of Monday the states meeting the criteria are:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Louisiana

Mississippi

North Carolina

Nevada

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

The Department of Health said the advisory does not apply to those passing through the state such as a truck driver or any state, local and federal workers traveling in their official capacities on government business.

During an interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett, Murphy said Americans cannot be prevented from traveling from one state to another but said he hoped they would do the right thing

"I think the bigger point here is we want folks to really be responsible in terms of thinking about not just themselves but their families and their communities, and we've beaten this virus down to a pulp in New Jersey with enormous loss of life. We've been through hell and we don't want to go through hell again," Murphy said.

