Vintage Brigantine Castle commercial

Here’s a classic commercial for Brigantine Castle, a popular shore attraction in the late 70s and early 80s. It was closed in 1984, sold in 1987, and then burned to the ground later that year.

The commercial is not of the highest quality, but the nostalgia it evokes is nice and cheesy. The haunted castle attraction on the Brigantine Pier attracted millions of visitors from 1976-84 with bloody ghouls, zombies, and scary monsters thrilling (and scaring) visitors.

What other vintage commercials do you remember?

