VIDEO: Watch storm knock down huge tree in Point Pleasant Beach

Brief yet powerful thunderstorms swept through New Jersey on Monday night and did far more damage than expected.

Power outages remain throughout several counties in Central Jersey and may continue for "several days," according to JCP&L and PSE&G.

Most of the damage came from wind gusts up to 74 mph (just under hurricane force). Most of us get to see the damage from trees blowing down in a storm after the fact. This video in Point Pleasant Beach show one of the trees being buffeted by the winds, actually coming down.

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Jersey Shore, Point Pleasant Beach
Categories: Dennis & Judi
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top