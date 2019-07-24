VIDEO: Watch storm knock down huge tree in Point Pleasant Beach

Brief yet powerful thunderstorms swept through New Jersey on Monday night and did far more damage than expected.

Power outages remain throughout several counties in Central Jersey and may continue for "several days," according to JCP&L and PSE&G.

Most of the damage came from wind gusts up to 74 mph (just under hurricane force). Most of us get to see the damage from trees blowing down in a storm after the fact. This video in Point Pleasant Beach show one of the trees being buffeted by the winds, actually coming down.