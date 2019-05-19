Unusual Parkway incidents create multi mile delays

CLIFTON — Two separate incidents nearly 50 miles apart on the Garden State Parkway made for a tough northbound ride on Sunday afternoon.

Three people had to be rescued from a Volvo that rolled down an embankment and landed upside down on the roof of an building in a Parkway maintenance yard after a two-car crash near exit 155 for Route 46 in Clifton around 12:10 p.m, according to State Police Sgt. First Class Jeff Flynn.

In one picture of the scene an officer is carrying the front of the Volvo off the embankment.

"Multiple" occupants were taken to hospitals for non-life threatening injuries, according to Flynn, who did not disclose the identity of any involved .

The initial response to the crash created a multi mile delay.

Around the same time Flynn said a crash on Newman Springs Road in Middletown crash pulled wires and a utility pole onto the northbound lanes of the Parkway at exit 109.

The closure led to another multi mile delay that started near Route 18 along with a rubbernecking delay on the southbound side.

Middletown Police did not immediately return a message seeking information on the crash.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5