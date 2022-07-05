Union County College’s new name has been announced

Union County College has officially changed its name.

It's now known as Union College of Union County, New Jersey. The change was approved by both the college’s Board of Trustees and Board of Governors at a meeting last month.

“Adopting the name of Union College moves us into the future, to showcase our academic excellence and national recognition,” said Union College President Dr. Margaret M. McMenamin.

The new name also acknowledges the school’s commitment to the county and the community it serves, while recognizing the college’s national prominence, she added.

During the 2020-21 academic year, Union College celebrated its largest graduating class in history, conferring 1,760 degrees and certificates. The college’s on-time graduation has more than quintupled over the past 10 years, exceeding both the state and national average, according to the college.

This is not the first time the college has changed its name. It’s actually the fifth time in 90 years.

Union College was established in 1933 as Union County Junior College by then-President Franklin D. Roosevelt. It served as an emergency junior college to provide jobs for unemployed teachers and professors.

In the 1940s, the school was then called Union Junior College and in 1967, it became Union College.

In 1982, Union College consolidated with Union County Technical Institute to become Union County College.

There are four campuses located in Cranford, Elizabeth, Union, and Scotch Plains.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

