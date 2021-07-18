It sounds like a mistake, almost too good to be true, but it's for real.

If you collected unemployment for any length of time in New Jersey this year, you can get good health insurance coverage for about 3 cents a day.

According to state Department of Banking and insurance Commissioner Marlene Caride, after New Jersey created its own state-based exchange for health plans, President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan, which includes health insurance subsidy funding for those who have received unemployment benefits in 2021.

She said open enrollment for health insurance has been extended until the end of this year, and if you collected unemployment for any length of time this year in the Garden State “you will qualify for additional tax credits so that you will be able to find plans that, the monthly premium could be less than a dollar.”

“You can look at the plans we have on our website and some of those plans have a premium of less than a dollar a month,” she said.

Caride said all of the information is available at the getcovered.nj.gov website, “and of course that will also allow for the consumer to receive savings on the out of pocket costs, such as co-pays.”

Caride said in order to qualify for this type of insurance coverage, in addition to being unemployed at some point this year, you must be a resident of New Jersey and not have any other type of health coverage.

She said going through this pandemic has taught some valuable lessons.

“You know how important it is to be able to go to the Emergency Room and not have to worry about how you’re going to pay for it,” she said. “Health coverage is so important for the health of your family, and just for the mental well-being of your family as well.”

She added at this point “there really is no reason why residents of New Jersey should not have insurance.”

