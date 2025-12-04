If you ever get frustrated with a friend who drinks too much and claims, “but it’s not the hard stuff” after downing 11 beers, get ready to be even more frustrated by this story.

A survey was done by Bisnar Chase of over 2,000 people across the country, and it shows just how badly people underestimate the strength of a lot of holiday drinks. Folks were asked whether they consider a range of Christmas cocktails - including eggnog, mulled wine, and hot toddies - to be the same strength as low-alcohol beer.

Holiday Cocktails Photo by Brooke Lark on Unsplash/ canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

The results are scary.

Now, keep in mind that beers that are considered “low-alcohol” are generally 2% to 5% ABV (alcohol by volume).

Do those eggnog people think it's the same? It’s usually between 12.5% to 19.5% ABV.

Mulled wine can often be as high as 14%. A hot toddy is usually about 15% ABV.

Yikes.

So people who think they’re the same as a low-alcohol beer could have one eggnog and one hot toddy, but actually be getting an alcohol amount three times the amount or higher than two beers.

The national average for those who believe that is 38% according to a press release, but here in New Jersey 47% of us believe those drinks are the same alcohol as a low-alcohol beer.

Holiday cocktail Photo by Conny Schneider on Unsplash loading...

It gets worse.

20% believe holiday cocktails don’t count toward the drink-drive limit. Huh. I missed that one in driver’s ed.

46% think warm drinks will be weaker than cold drinks, and this is just not true.

When seeing a holiday drink named Santa’s Milkshake, 48% assumed it’s alcohol-free. It’s not.

“People don’t set out to break the law at Christmas - they simply underestimate what’s in the glass”

Holiday cocktail Photo by Vito Natale on Unsplash loading...

Says attorney Brian Chase.

“Cocktails look fun and harmless, but their alcohol content doesn’t magically drop because it’s the holidays. Our concern is that this misunderstanding can put otherwise responsible people at serious legal risk. A single misjudged drink can lead to a DUI, licence suspension and consequences that follow you long after the decorations come down.”

He’s probably right about people not trying to be irresponsible. The survey also shows that in New Jersey, 77% of us believe restaurants and bars should label the alcohol strength of these drinks.

Happy and safe holidays.