HACKETTSTOWN — Police have arrested and charged a town resident who they say caused a commotion, and a bit of damage, at the McDonald's on Mountain Avenue Friday afternoon.

Hackettstown Police reported that officers were called to the fast-food establishment shortly after 3 p.m. Friday to investigate a "disorderly male" inside the restaurant. But when police got there, they found Michael Garcia, 19, outside, running around the building.

Further investigation revealed that Garcia allegedly damaged a stainless steel door below a soda machine, sat on the counter, and punched an electronic ordering kiosk.

Garcia was transported to Hackettstown Medical Center, but police did not specify what kind of treatment he received.

He was charged with disorderly conduct and criminal mischief, and released pending a court appearance.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

