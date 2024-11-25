Yikes! That wasn’t a burrito that this NJ Uber Eats driver picked up after all

🌯 An Uber Eats driver noticed a stinky smell coming from a burrito order

🌯 Washington Township police were called to the scene

🌯 It turns out the burrito was not a burrito after all

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — “When your burrito delivery comes with extra greens….and we’re not talking guac!”

Those are the words from the Washington Township Police Department Gloucester County via their Facebook page.

An Uber Eats driver picked up a burrito meal in Lindenwold and was taking the order to Glassboro when they noticed a pungent marijuana smell wafting from the bag.

The concerned driver pulled over in Washington Township and called the police to come check it out.

When an officer arrived, he unwrapped the foil, and instead of meat, rice, and beans, he found over an ounce of raw marijuana, a bottle of pomegranate cherry-flavored water, and a box of Lipton Kosher Soup Secrets noodle soup.

“This wasn’t the kind of wrap anyone ordered. The burrito is now evidence, and we’re cooking up an investigation,” according to a playful Facebook post on the department’s social media page.

But in all seriousness, if anyone knows anything about this order, please call the township’s detective bureau at 856-589-0330.

