Trump’s summer in New Jersey starts with high-price Bedminster affair

One of the political groups formed by Donald Trump since he left the White House is expected to host a $250,000-per-person fundraiser at his Bedminster Golf Club on May 22, adding to the speculation the the former president will be spending the summer in New Jersey.

Trump himself will attend the fundraiser for his Make America Great Again super PAC. It will be his first event at the club since October, unnamed sources told Politico.

After that event, Trump and several staffers tested positive for COVID-19. Gov. Phil Murphy later said that no outbreak was connected to the event, which was attended by at least 200 people. The governor, however, chided the White House for a lack of cooperation with contact tracing.

The PAC is headed by his former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, who told Bloomberg that a "good turnout" is expected for its first fundraiser. Lewandowski told Bloomberg the group would support Republican House and Senate candidates in the 2022 midterm election.

