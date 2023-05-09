Top-rated Chinese restaurant in NJ right now

Chicken Chow Mein, General Tso's, Egg Foo Young, Spare Ribs, Sushi, Pork Fried Rice, Lo Mein, and Egg Rolls, are all menu items that are delicious fan favorites of Chinese food lovers. I think one of my favorites is General Tso's, however, the old-school "go-to" is Chicken Chow Mein. I do enjoy sushi so it's another item I may get when going out for Chinese.

I would say we go out for "Chinese" maybe once a month or two. We have our favorite "local" restaurant that would visit each time, but what about the Top-Rated Chinese restaurant in New Jersey?

Lovefood has published an article that listed the best Chinese in each state and of course that includes us right here in the Garden State.

According to Lovefood, the Top-Rated Chinese restaurant in New Jersey is located in Morris County.

"This ornately decorated restaurant in Denville has gained a reputation for serving top-quality dishes in beautiful surroundings. It has picked up a string of glowing reviews since it was opened by the Hsiung family in 1986. Customers particularly love the crispy sesame chicken and the Grand Marnier shrimp (a twist on walnut shrimp). There’s a second outpost in Montclair too."

So have you visited Hunan Taste in Denville? If you have give us your review. If you have another great Chinese restaurant you want to recommend please share that as well.

