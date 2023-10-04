Top 7 Most Popular Online Casino Games

This content was produced in partnership with Bazoom Group.

The online casino industry is rising incredibly fast. According to recent estimates, about 25% of the global population plays regularly, and over 4 billion play at least once a year. No wonder you’ll find so many options if you want to play online blackjack or any other casino game.

Must Try Games

The first online casinos came out in the mid-90s, bringing a centuries-old tradition to the internet days. Indeed, online casinos have changed considerably over the years, incorporating tech innovations and new ways of playing.

Yet, the passion for gambling remains the same and it’s now available in your pocket if you have a smartphone connected to the internet. If you’d like to join the billions of casino enthusiasts worldwide, here are some games you can’t miss.

Roulette

Few games are as connected to the casino culture as roulette. The legendary mathematician, Blaise Pascal, invented the game in France during the 17th century. Its date of birth coincides with that of the first land-based casino in history. The Casinò di Venezia premiered about the same time in Venice.

The rules are pretty simple. There’s a table with 37 numbers, including one zero; the American version also has a double zero. You must choose a single number or a group of numbers before the croupier spins the wheel. It’s a game of pure luck, but the variety of betting options and odds allow for interesting betting systems.

Blackjack

Here’s another French game almost as old as the casino itself. It also goes by the names of “vingt-un,” “twenty-one,” and “pontoon.” It’s a card game where the main goal is to sum up 21 points. If you’re lucky enough, you can score a “natural” hand, which means receiving an ace and a face card right from the start, regardless of suit.

Face cards award ten points each, while numbered cards are worth their face value. Aces can count as one or 11, depending on your hand. All players play against the dealer, who represents the house. If you “bust,” meaning that your hand is worth more than 21 points, you lose the round; the same goes for the dealer.

Video Poker

Video poker is a single-player version of the five-card poker game with fixed odds. In land-based casinos, video poker is played in machines quite similar to slots, hence the nickname of “poker slots.” The similarities with the one-armed bandit end there. Video poker is a game of skill based on the rules of the traditional card game.

This game’s return-to-player rate (RTP) can go above 99% if you’re lucky and skilled enough. Video poker has several variants, with different pay tables for each. While pay tables may vary, the combinations are the same as traditional poker.

Keno

If you love bingo and lottery, you really should try keno. Here, you also have tickets filled with numbers from one to 80, from which you must select your favorite ones. The limit for the numbers you can choose may vary from one game to another.

Then, you must wait for your lucky numbers to be drawn from a container filled with numbered balls. Does it sound familiar? Keno is one of the oldest games you’ll find online. It was invented in China and it’s said to be at least 2,000 years old once played with pigeons.

Craps

Dice games have been around for a while. The oldest references to dice games date back to ancient Egyptian times, between 2800 and 2500 BC. Nowadays, craps is arguably the most popular game involving dice worldwide. The standard version, called “casino craps,” “bank craps,” or “Las Vegas craps,” can be found in countless casinos.

In this version, the “shooter” rolls a pair of dice; players can bet for or against the shooter. If you think the shooter will win, you must bet on “Win,” “Pass,” or “Come.” Otherwise, you should bet on “Don’t Come” or “Don’t Pass.” The shooter loses when the roll results in a sum of 12, three, or two, while a seven or 11 grants an instant win. The game goes on if any other result comes out until this number is repeated.

Sic Bo

If you want some variety in your dice adventures, give it a chance to sic bo. The Chinese game is played with three dice instead of two. Common betting options include a total score of three dice, high or low numbers, triples, doubles, and all possible variations involving a pair of dice. The game became popular in the 80s and 90s when it reached several land-based casinos in Europe and the United States.

Baccarat

Baccarat is an Italian card game invented during the 15th century. The word “baccara” means “zero” in an old Italian dialect. However, the game became so popular in France that the French spelling, with a “t” in the end, became prevalent. The player who scores nine points or the closest to it wins the round.

Scores above ten drop the first digit, which means scores can go from zero to nine. Face cards and tens award no points, while the rest are worth their face value; aces are worth one point. Punto Banco, Baccarat Banque and Chemins de Fer are the most popular variations.

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.