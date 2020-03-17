Ever since the Covid-19 scare hit, I've been thinking that we're overreacting to the threat. But as the positive test numbers increase including another death in New Jersey, coupled with the tourist attractions and major sporting events shutting down (and you know how they feel about money), and schools and businesses sending people home to work and learn, it's time to go along and give the benefit of the doubt.

Right now, it really is better to be safe than sorry. You wouldn't want to end up like Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert who made a total jackass out of himself by mocking the virus to reporters, touching microphones and recording devices, only to test positive for the coronavirus. We've all been out and about the last few weeks and if you haven't been tested, don't tempt fate. Wash your hands and take precautions.

Right now we don't know what we don't know. I do believe we will find out fast because that's who we are as a nation. Also as a nation, we need to come together and fight this and not go to our political corners to argue. Covid-19 doesn't care who's in charge. It's not about that. It's about finding out what this virus is all about and how we can either live with it or eliminate the threat.

In the meantime, whether you feel the threat is real or not, we've just got to make the best of it. Complaining about it isn't going to make it any easier to deal with. Hopefully, if your kids are home from school, there's maybe one parent or relative forced to work from home that can babysit.

If you're losing money, your creditors should understand the situation and that it's a temporary arrangement. Perhaps you can find another source of income in the meantime. Fortunately, with the state of our economy, there are jobs to be had.

Also if you're fortunate enough to be able to spend money, how about supporting those small New Jersey businesses and eateries by purchasing gift certificates that can be used later when this scare is over. You'll not only help them get through this time but give yourself a reason to celebrate when this is all over, and it will be.

One last thing. Please don't hoard the toilet paper. I'm not sure what that's all about, we need to be considerate of each other's needs, especially when it comes to that.

Last but not least, take care of each other. When push comes to shove that's what we do in New Jersey. Of course, we also shove back!

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5: