Time to get over it and live with COVID (Opinion)

Despite the fact that the flu every year ravages communities and kills children, we somehow have learned to live with it.

Despite the fact that in 2018 the flu season was so bad many hospitals actually had to set up tents outside to accommodate the flood of patients.

Despite the fact that ICU units are typically occupied at a 70-75% level, and this is a number that has been reported for many years, headlines across the country tried to shame Florida for opening by reporting this expected statistic.

Despite the fact that we have a rise in cases among healthy people testing positive for COVID, with very few sick or even symptomatic, Governors like Murphy are raising a public alarm.

It's madness really.

Healthy people are just that, healthy. And since we know that the PCR "test" results in countless false positives, the real way to end this absurdity is to stop testing altogether.

We know that people who fall ill to severe symptoms can be treated with hydroxychloriquine and/or Ivermectin, so pushing the vaccine for otherwise healthy people is disingenuous at best...down right Nazi-esque at worst.

Especially given the reported deaths following the concoction on the federal government reporting site.

The proof is really in the actions of certain government officials in other nations. Perhaps the best example of how to handle a health related situation is the Swedish response.

No masks, no lockdown, and a calm response to a less-than-deadly "Delta variant."

It's time for Americans to act like adults and grow up, toughen up and fight back against the ignorance and panic being fueled by weak and complicit media hacks and corporate leaders.

As I've been saying since March 2020, we should have never locked down, never masked up and never complied with arbitrary government and corporate mandates.

Speaking as an unmasked, unvaccinated, super-spreader of truth, I'm fighting every day. Are you ready to take your freedom back?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

9 towns in NJ no one has ever heard of