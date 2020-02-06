This video shows Pelosi planned from beginning to shred speech

As if the story about Nancy Pelosi tearing Trump’s speech in half at the conclusion of the State of the Union address weren’t crazy enough. Now comes a video from the New York Post that proves she intended the theatrics from the very beginning.

As Trump begins his speech, watch how she takes segments of the hard copy of his address and pre-rips a small starter notch on the side. This ensures the dramatic tearing will go off without a hitch when her moment comes.

It’s absolutely shocking Pelosi behaves this way. The video shows this was not some moment of passion where she lost her head but a plotted act. Shame on her.

