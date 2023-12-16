The financial experts at 24/7 Wall Street have named to worst town to line in every state, and the dubious honor went to an Upstate city.

Full disclaimer, I take all of these 'worst of' studies with a grain of salt. They pop up all the time like the Trashiest Cities In New York or New York's Worst Small Towns. It is too easy to pass judgment on a community with an outside view purely based on data and not real-life experience. You can see the scars on any city with this methodology, without seeing the great things they all have to offer. So here at GNA - we have nothing but love for all our Capital Region cities and towns because we know firsthand all the great people who call them home.

24/7 Wall Street Names Worst Town To Live In New York

According to the financial analysts at 24/7 Wall Street while the United States is one of the richest countries in the world, "...income inequality is more pronounced in the U.S. than it is in much of the rest of the world." By digging into the data 24/7 has determined the worst city to call home in every state by analyzing "...economy, community, and overall quality of life..." in cities across the nation.

Which City Is New York's Worst To Live In?

24/7 looked at data like poverty rate, median home values, and household income in New York and determined Amsterdam as the worst city to live in New York.

Why Amsterdam? 24/7 Wall Street says the poverty rate of 23.8% is well above the state average of 13.5%, median home values of $92,900 fall below the state average of $340,600, and household incomes fall under the state average as well at $43,164 (State is $75,157).

