This NJ pickle-themed eatery is a pickle-lover’s fantasy

Calling all pickle lovers!

Also known as Elsies, Peace Love Pickles has 3 locations throughout New Jersey and this place will blow your mind. Peace Love Pickles is no different from your classic deli, except for the fact they have entirely replaced sandwich bread with pickles.

Their pickles are homemade and sugar/dairy free, and they have a wide variety of pickle flavors. Peace Love Pickles' mission is to provide all of their customers with the same dining experience, and pickles for bread certainly does the job.

Now you may be wondering how pickles even become sandwiches. Peace Love Pickles has mastered this art by scooping out their pickles just enough so that they can be stuffed with every delicious sandwich topping.

The menu consists of several different sandwich ideas, but you can also make your own.

When choosing your sandwich you can either do the classic pickle or a cucumber roll up if you aren’t a pickle fan. In terms of protein, you can do everything from turkey, to roast beef, to falafel and salami. And moving on to toppings the options are endless.

What stood out to me most on this menu was the option for crunch. And I’m not talking extra pickles, I'm talking about the option for chips or Cheetos on your sandwich.

Peace Love Pickles also makes homemade mixers that can be used for Bloody Marys and other delicious cocktails. This place truly is a pickle lover's dream and a unique catering idea for your next party. If you now can’t stop thinking about pickles you might as well go check this place out.

They have locations in Haddon Township, Northfield and Atlantic Highlands. See their website here!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.