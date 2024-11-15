This NJ aquarium is decking its halls for the holiday season
If there are two things that I absolutely adore, it’s the Christmas season and aquariums.
One popular New Jersey aquarium has combined the two to give the Garden State a unique holiday experience. ’Tis the season, after all.
Run run, Rudolph down to the Adventure Aquarium in Camden. They have decked their halls in a way you’re going to want to check out with their Christmas Underwater Experience.
Christmas is taking over Adventure Aquarium from Saturday, Nov. 23, until Tuesday, Dec. 24. You and the animals can rock around the Christmas tree together!
Jingle all the waves to see Scuba Santa dive with sharks, sea turtles, and rays, sharing Christmas cheer with all who come to visit.
Discover holiday surprises on both land and sea, including the World's Tallest Underwater Christmas Tree and magical snow-like flurries in the Snowtunda. Don't miss out on the wonder of the season.
Scuba Santa is swimming in town! Watch jolly Ol' Saint Nick share Christmas cheer with our sharks, sea turtles, and rays on his daily dives in Ocean Realm.
When he's not making his list or decorating the World's Tallest Underwater Christmas Tree, Scuba Santa saves plenty of time for greeting families and waving for Christmas card-worthy photos.
Adventure Aquarium is located at 1 Riverside Drive in Camden, NJ. Have a very merry fish-mas this year at the Christmas Underwater exhibit by reserving your tickets here (https://www.adventureaquarium.com/explore/special-events/christmas-underwater/).
