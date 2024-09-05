This is the sexiest job a New Jersey man could have, women say

Guys, have you ever wondered if your occupation has an influence on your dating life? If you thought it did, a new study is backing you up.

Texas Divorce Laws conducted a survey of thousands of women to discover who the most desirable bachelors in the U.S..

Bearded man reaching inside his pockets Walmor Santos loading...

The ladies in our neighboring state of Pennsylvania find firefighters to be most attractive.

It appears that the courage, bravery, and community service associated with this profession resonate deeply with women across various regions, perhaps due to the combination of physical fitness, heroism, and reliability that this role embodies.

Firefighter wearing a rolled fire hose MaboHH loading...

Whereas New Yorkers find hedge fund managers sexy.

The allure of power, influence, and the ability to navigate complex financial systems could be significant factors. A prestigious career can elevate a man’s desirability as it often suggests success, ambition, and competence.

UberImages UberImages loading...

Who do New Jersey women find most attractive?

Ladies in the Garden State are drawn to gym owners. Apparently we took “Gym. Tan. Laundry.” a little too seriously in the Jersey Shore days.

twinsterphoto twinsterphoto loading...

According to TDL:

Maybe it’s the muscles, maybe it’s the commitment to health—or maybe they just want someone to spot them during their next workout. Either way, these Garden State gals are all about fitness.

Muscular man working out in gym, male naked torso abs Nikolas_jkd loading...

Even if you’re not a gym owner, you could still make women swoon. The study found that the most attractive trait in a man is a good sense of humor. Following that, women are looking for a family-oriented man, and creativity.

These are NJ’s favorite make out spots

These are NJ’s favorite make out spots

You can read what jobs other states find most attractive in Texas Divorce Laws’ study here.

Celebrity Couples Who Secretly Got Married

The Quickest Celebrity Engagements

LOOK: How Many of These 1980s Objects Do You Remember? Gear up for a blast from the past as we dive into a list of iconic '80s treasures that shaped a decade of vibrant style and unforgettable pop culture moments. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.