Have you worn out your incognito tab this year? You're not alone. Pornhub has released its 2021 year-in-review results, and the United States leads the website in traffic by a long shot.

The U.S. is followed by the United Kingdom at #2, Japan at #3, France at #4, with Italy rounding out the top 5. Sometimes you just need your fix.

In their yearly wrap, Pornhub crunched the numbers even further, going as far as breaking it down state by state. These terms were searched more often in each state when compared to the others.

First, let's check in on our neighbors.

In New York, the most commonly searched term had something to do with feet.

As we move south, Delaware looked up the word "thick" more times than any other state.

Folks in Pennsylvania, meanwhile, seemed most preoccupied by what happens to things you put in your mouth.

While you could often make a case a big part of New Jersey's culture sometimes comes from our influences in neighboring states and cities, that is not the case here.

For New Jersey, the term we look up on Pornhub more than any other state is "femdom." It's not quite as harsh as it sounds. "Femdom" is simply short for "female dominance." How progressive are we?

Nowhere else in the country is as eager to watch porn with women in the driver's seat than New Jersey. Just another reason to be proud to be from New Jersey, amirite?

Some other takeaways from Pornhub's annual data dump:

The top five most searched porn stars in 2021 were Lana Rhoades, Abella Danger, Eva Elfie, Riley Reid, and Mia Malkova.

The top five most searched gay porn stars in 2021 were Cade Maddox, Joey Mills, Reno Gold, William Seed, and Silv Gudel. If any of you see this, call me sometime.

See the full year-end results from Pornhub by clicking here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 producer, writer, and host Joe Votruba. Any opinions expressed are his own.

