This is the absolute best restaurant for breakfast in New Jersey

You remember what your Mom, and every doctor on the planet have told you. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and now foodie experts have determined what they think is the best breakfast place in all of New Jersey.

It's saying a lot to say one particular restaurant in the Garden State can be singled out for having the best breakfast in the entire state, but that is exactly what the highly respected food critics at Lovefood have done.

There are great places to get breakfast in every corner of the Garden State, but if you want to try the first meal of the day at the place that does it the best in the whole state, you'll have to travel to Jersey City and order up some breakfast at Griot Cafe.

This amazing place is located at Central Ave. in Jersey City and is certainly worthy of your personal breakfast bucket list.

One of the main goals for the creators of this amazing and unique cafe is to not only provide amazing food but also an environment that would help you create memories.

You can order anything from those incredible breakfasts that are being honored, to a delicious pastry or even one of their scrumptious baked dishes. The possibilities are endless.

According to their website, they are more than just the food, they are about the experience at Griot, and it's an experience the experts say you should definitely try.

