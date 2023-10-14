This fall-inspired margarita at NJ spot might be a step too far

Fall has officially arrived and so has everything pumpkin. Pumpkin coffee, pumpkin muffins, pumpkin cereal, pumpkin beer, etc. But can the notion of celebrating Fall be taken TOO far? A bar in Cape May has me wondering.



To quote the folks at Taco Caballito Tequileria, 'Butternut Squash Margarita has entered the chat.'

You read that right. BUTTERNUT SQUASH Margarita. I have questions.

via GIPHY

I see cinnamon sugar around the rim of the glass and what looks like either a ginger snap or snickerdoodle cookie plopped on top, but I'm having a hard time wrapping my mind around what a veggie like butternut squash tastes like in a cocktail.

**Side note: Whoever's holding the cocktail in the post above, NICE MANICURE! Super cool looking.

I once was bullied into trying a trio of bottled sodas made to taste like Thanksgiving dinner, and I use the word 'taste' very loosely. There was a cranberry sauce soda, a stuffing soda, and a Brussel sprouts soda. Gag me with a spoon.

While I'm admittedly curious about Taco Caballito's Butternut Squash cocktail concoction, those sodas are the only thing I imagine. The sodas and SOUP, butternut squash SOUP.

But I know better than to challenge a mixologist. I'm sure whoever dreamed up this seasonal margarita went to great length to make sure it didn't taste like pureed baby food. So, will I find my way to Cape May while this cocktail is being offered? Most likely.

Would YOU try a butternut squash-flavored cocktail? Let me know in the comments.

If you want to check out Taco Caballito Tequileria and their craft tacos, tequila, and margaritas, you'll find them at 429 Beach Avenue, Cape May, NJ.

