Third recycling facility burns in New Jersey

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — A fire at a South Jersey recycling facility Thursday night is the third this week in New Jersey.

Thick black smoke filled the sky over American Recycling on Route 50 in the Mays Landing section Hamilton around 8 p.m., closing the road between the Atlantic City Expressway and the 4H grounds, according to Hamilton police.

Fire companies from several surrounding communities assisted Hamilton firefighters to put the fire out.

Hamilton's fire and police departments on Friday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Fire at the Julia Street Waste Management Transfer Station in Elizabeth Fire at the Julia Street Waste Management Transfer Station in Elizabeth (RLS Metro Breaking News) loading...

Elizabeth fire was the first

Tuesday afternoon a fire destroyed the Waste Management facility on Julia Street in Elizabeth. One worker died.

The roof collapsed and the building has been declared a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The initial cause was thought to be machinery, according to city spokeswoman Ruby Contreras.

At the same time, there was a fire at the Solterra Recycling waste transfer facility on Jersey Avenue in New Brunswick.

New Brunswick Fire Department Deputy Chief Hasahya Hirya told TAP into New Brunswick that the fire started at the top of a 20-foot pile of trash inside the building. Two hydrants located nearby were out of service, according to Hirya. Several fire companies formed a supply line to bring water to firefighters.

A spokesman for the city of New Brunswick did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

So far there does not appear to be a connection between the three.

"The New Jersey Division of Fire Safety was only requested to assist with the fire in Elizabeth, which remains under investigation," Department of Community Services spokeswoman Lisa M. Ryan said.

Fire at the Solterra Recycling waste transfer facility on Jersey Avenue in New Brunswick 5/10/22 Fire at the Solterra Recycling waste transfer facility on Jersey Avenue in New Brunswick 5/10/22 (East Franklin Fire Department) loading...

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

