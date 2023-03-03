⚖️ Sarah Stern and Stephanie Parze were betrayed and killed by supposed friends

⚖️ On New Year's Eve 2017, Scott Kologi killed his family in Long Branch

⚖️ Other homicides at the Jersey Shore include matricide, infant deaths and domestic violence

Over the last few years, we've been shocked, surprised, and horrified in learning of the homicide that have taken place at the Jersey Shore.

Some of these tragic murders in Ocean and Monmouth counties and across the state of New Jersey include matricide, infanticide, and homicides of ultimate betrayal that have shaken our communities.

Some of these are active cases with some pending charges.

John Ozbilgen at his detention hearing

Here are among the most heinous murders and killings in New Jersey 👇

