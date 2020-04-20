There’s a missile base for sale in South Jersey

Wanna buy a missile base? Part of one in Gloucester County is for sale, but it’s kind of a fixer-upper as it was abandoned in 1974.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the base, known as PH-58, housed Nike class missiles to protect the USA from Soviet missiles. There were 250 such bases around the country that were in use from the 1950s to the ‘70s.

The entire base isn’t for sale, though; two tracts are available for commercial development with a minimum bid of $1.8 million. The base is located in Woolwich Township, and, according to the Inquirer, “has remnants of its past: hatches that go down 30 feet to the missile vaults, four radio towers, a spare-parts building, a pump house, a mess hall, a drained swimming pool, quarters for officers and enlisted soldiers, a guard shack, and several sheds.” The township bought the site from the federal government in 2009 for $828,000 and has been holding onto it since then.

At one time, New Jersey was home to over a dozen Nike missile bases; some were clustered in the New York Defense Area and some (including PH-58), clustered around the Philadelphia Defense Area. They were all decommissioned in 1974.