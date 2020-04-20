The winner of our ‘Share Your Mask’ Selfie contest is…

I think we are all so bored we would have shared these even without a prize.

Since we’re all in this together and like it or not everyone is required to wear a mask in stores now, we decided to embrace it and have some fun. We asked NJ101.5 listeners to share selfies of themselves wearing their masks. Boy did they!

We received hundreds of pics over the past few days, too many to put all of them on the website. Every day we posted a few dozen new ones. What impresses is the ingenuity. Not everything is just a mask. Some are downright works of art.

That being said, as promised the winner was chosen at random. The rules were it didn’t have to be the funniest or weirdest or most creative. We would simply randomly draw a name and that person would get the $100 Visa gift card.

And that name is Dawn Streeter.

And here’s the pic.

Dawn / The winner of D&D's 'show us your face mask' selfie contest

Definitely rocks that masks!

Thanks to everyone who shared their selfies and stay safe out there!