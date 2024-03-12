The warmup is on for New Jersey: Four days of 60s and 70s

The Bottom Line

March has been a "kitchen sink" weather month so far. From rain to snow, from wind to sun, we have seen a little bit of everything. And it's only the 12th!

The official start of Spring is only a week away. And we have lots of springlike weather on the way through the rest of the week. Normal high temperatures here in mid-March are around 50 degrees. But we're talking about widespread 60s and 70s, away from the coast at least.

Amid the warmup, there is only one day this week when outdoor plans may be affected by rain. And that is Friday.

Get our free mobile app

Tuesday

Winds Tuesday morning are definitely lighter than they were Monday morning. Having said that, you will still notice an occasional breeze throughout Tuesday, blowing out of the west up to 20 mph. It will be less of a nuisance this time around, given our warming temperatures. Call it a feature, not a bug of Tuesday's forecast.

The big warmup begins Tuesday, as temperatures push into the 60s. (Accuweather) The big warmup begins Tuesday, as temperatures push into the 60s. (Accuweather) loading...

Thermometers are starting around the 40-degree mark across New Jersey, under a crystal clear sky. Once again, we will see lots of sunshine Tuesday, as our weather stays completely dry. High temperatures will push into the lower to mid 60s. That is noticeably warmer than Monday, and about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. You might be able to shed the jacket/coat through the afternoon.

HRRR model forecast for Tuesday afternoon, showing widespread 60s across NJ. (College of DuPage Meteorology) HRRR model forecast for Tuesday afternoon, showing widespread 60s across NJ. (College of DuPage Meteorology) loading...

Humidity and dew points will be slowly rising throughout Tuesday too. Not so much that it will feel sticky or steamy. But air with water vapor does not cool down as much as dry air does. Therefore, Tuesday night will not be that cold. Look for lows in the mid 40s or so. Comfortably cool.

Wednesday

Even warmer, although not for everyone.

A few clouds will pop in Wednesday, making for a partly sunny day. High temperatures will aim for the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. Again, a dry and pleasant day.

Thermometers across most of NJ will flirt with 70 degrees on Wednesday, although the Shore will be considerably cooler. (Accuweather) Thermometers across most of NJ will flirt with 70 degrees on Wednesday, although the Shore will be considerably cooler. (Accuweather) loading...

But it will not necessarily be warm everywhere. The loss of Tuesday's stiff breeze means the effects of the chilly ocean and bays will be felt fully along the Jersey Shore. Typical of this time of year, water temperatures are averaging upper 40s at the moment. And that can have a significant impact on the air temperature of coastal communities. Expect highs in the 50s there — pleasant, but not exactly "warm," like it will be just a few miles inland.

Thursday

A similar deal is ahead for Thursday. Inland highs near 70. Coastal highs closer to 60. We will see a mix of sun and clouds through the morning and afternoon.

There is one little wrinkle for Thursday. A weak disturbance will ride north of New Jersey in the late afternoon to early evening hours. The northern edge of the state could get clipped by a rain shower in that time frame. Even so, it will not be a big deal — just some raindrops. And most of NJ will stay completely dry.

Friday

Friday will be our next chance for widespread rain in New Jersey. It looks like everyone will get wet at some point — North Jersey early on, South Jersey later.

New Jersey's next widespread rain chance holds off until Friday. (Accuweather) New Jersey's next widespread rain chance holds off until Friday. (Accuweather) loading...

However, the day will not be a washout. And the threat for downpours is low. Plus, temperatures will remain warm on Friday, despite mostly cloudy skies and the bursts of raindrops. Highs should once again come close to 70 degrees.

The Weekend & Beyond

A slow cooldown settles in this weekend, leading to a potentially unsettled sky.

I am leaning toward a dry forecast on Saturday. Along with partial sunshine and a stiff breeze. It will not be as warm as earlier in the week. But highs around 60 are still well above normal for this time of year.

Sunday is St. Patrick's Day. And we could see some green on radar, with spotty showers possible. I am not convinced about the spread and timing of potential raindrops just yet. But it is worth keeping an eye and an ear on the forecast if you have outdoor plans, given the chance for some rain.

The long-range forecast shows only a few storm systems impacting New Jersey in the coming weeks. Not a hyperactive weather pattern. But things do trend cooler for the second half of March. While there are no freezing temperatures in sight, I do not think we are completely done with frost/freeze nights for the season just yet.

New Jersey's Top 10 Favorite Cereals Cereal: It's what's for breakfast...and lunch...and dinner...and sometimes in between. But when we reach for the spoon and milk, what cereals are we most likely to pair them with in New Jersey? Check out the Top 10 Cereals in New Jersey and see if your favorite made the list. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.