With people streaming out of large cities all over the country after the unrest this summer, some folks seeking that small-town vibe, might enjoy living in one of these little hamlets. Sure, New Jersey is the most densely populated state, but we also have some tiny little towns. Some are tucked out of the way, far from the population centers, and some are right in the middle of the vast suburban sprawl that makes up the New York and Philadelphia metroplex. Real estate prices have jumped up in most towns in New Jersey this summer, thanks to the mass exodus of people who thought it was pretty cool to live in Philly and NYC. That was until it got scary, or deserted or down right weird.

So, if you're longing for that small-town life, here is a list of the dozen smallest towns in the Garden State as of the year 2017. The two very smallest at the bottom of the list are actually golf courses. Since Haddonfield is a "dry town," they declared Tavistock it's own town to allow for drinks to be served at the country club which was within the borders of the town of Haddonfield.

CORBIN CITY, Atlantic County: 500

SHILOH, Cumberland County: 497

ALLENHURST, Monmouth County: 489

MILLSTONE, Somerset: 420

HARVEY CEDARS, Ocean County: 342

CAPE MAY POINT, Cape May County: 297

MANTOLOKING, Ocean County: 257

LOCH ARBOR, Monmouth County: 183

TETERBORO, Bergen County: 169

WALPACK TOWNSHIP, Sussex County: 11

PINE VALLEY, Camden County: 11 (Golf course)

TAVISTOCK, Camden County: 5 (Golf course)

