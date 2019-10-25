How's that legal marijuana you're smoking?

What's that? Marijuana's not legal yet in New Jersey? Really?

Jim Gearhart briefly reflected on the Murphy longstanding administration promise that's, well, right now more smoke than fire when a viewer of his weekly Facebook Live show asked about New Jersey Assistant Health Commissioner Jeff Brown's endorsement of medicinal marijuana for those suffering from opioid withdrawal.

After all, legal recreational marijuana was supposed to be a slam dunk — it was one of now-Gov. Phil Murphy's chief campaign pledges, and he came into office joined by a Democratic legislature that was ostensibly on board. State Sen. Nick Scutari once predicted pot would be legal within the first 100 days of the governor's term.

Well, 100 days have come and gone. And gone. And gone. We're nearly two years into the Murphy administration, and despite a lot of negotiations and compromises, legal marijuana has yet to happen.

Our own Eric Scott has argued Murphy comes up awfully short on big-ticket accomplishments. (Murphy also, notably, has never managed to get his vision of a millionaire's tax past the legislature, another big swing and miss.)

"Everybody's looking for a legacy," Jim says during the show, live on Facebook every Thursday at 10:30 a.m., and available here as a podcast every week. "I don't know that this (administration) will have one. It'll be kind of like the Corzine administration. Nobody remembers it."

Got an idea for an upcoming installment of Jim's show? Meet Jim at Facebook.com/NJ1015 to suggest it in the comments, or email Jim@nj1015.com.

.

That's just part of what Jim and Bob Williams take on in the latest installment of his show, also available as a podcast. Check out the full episode to hear the rest.

The Jim Gearhart Podcast is available every week on New Jersey 101.5 and in the New Jersey 101.5 app. You can also subscribe with your favorite podcasting app for iPhones, Android devices or your computer:

Subscribe to the Jim Gearhart Show on the NJ 101.5 app to get alerts of new episodes.

Love Podcasts? This week, on Speaking Podcast: What to do about a conflict with your bridesmaids?

— New Jersey 101.5 staff

More from New Jersey 101.5 and Jim Gearhart: